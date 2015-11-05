QhueCreative

Infinity and Beyond

Infinity and Beyond connected logo mark triangle infinity logo design identity branding logo
In addition to the letter R Monogram, the client wants to see something that represents unity across their 3 companies. I am really digging this new approach of an infinity triangle.

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
