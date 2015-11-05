Bas van der Ploeg

The Good Dinosaur Parallax (Apple TV Style)

The Good Dinosaur Parallax (Apple TV Style)
Did a little Apple TV style parallax test.

iOS screen capture:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3PpPrlKAK-E

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
