Working on a 2 page simple site that describes a thing. It has this neat little animated venn diagram. The line is that it "meets foot traffic at the intersection of utility, fun, and value." So, this is supposed to be a crosswalk with people being highlighted at the intersection — how literal, right?!

Anyways, I've heard around the office it looks like a trachea or even a stylized female reproductive system. Ugh.