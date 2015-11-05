Jonathan Quitana

Stemscope

Jonathan Quitana
Jonathan Quitana
  • Save
Stemscope gold logotype bank logofolio identity flower symbol mark brand logo
Download color palette

Stemscope Logo Design, an upcoming Venture Capital business located in Puerto Rico.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Jonathan Quitana
Jonathan Quitana

More by Jonathan Quitana

View profile
    • Like