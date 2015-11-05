Chet Phillips

No Ghost Logos Show

No Ghost Logos Show michael c. gross no ghost logo day of the dead ghostbusters
Charity art event with 30 artists creating their unique version of the "No Ghosts" logo. My version is a mash up with day of the dead. http://noghostlogos.tumblr.com/

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
