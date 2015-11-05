Ben Barnes

Smokehouse BBQ

arena food branding logo restaurant barbecue bbq
Had the opportunity to spruce up some in-arena concessions for the Jazz with this redesign for Tom's Smokehouse BBQ.

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Sports Branding. And Other Stuff Too.
