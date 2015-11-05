Diana Caballero
I've been experimenting with Framer JS and created this prototype of the GoodLife Fitness app.

A quick view of the Homepage screen that shows a list of upcoming classes and allows you to explore the weekly schedule.

By Diana Caballero
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
