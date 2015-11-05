Piotr Szwach

Just released for tvOS and iOS [FREE]

Just released for tvOS and iOS [FREE] 8-bit 1-bit free zxspectrum zx81 retro game ipad iphone tvos
My newest game: Trolley Jump with #retrocat character.

App Store link:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/trolley-jump/id1052498119?l=pl&ls=1&mt=8

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
