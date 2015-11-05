UI Components

Kyle Chaplin

For the past few days I've been working on some sales components/ home page features for the new app Mad Mobile is building. A lot of this is still being roughly thought out but I'm getting a jump start on the design.

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
