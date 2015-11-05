Angela Elliott - Wingard

Logo Design - Alli B Interiors

Logo Design - Alli B Interiors interior design typography flat design branding logo
Couple of logo versions for my latest client, Alli B Interiors. Super excited about this branding.

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
