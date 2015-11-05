Mo Safavynia

MGB Roadster

1966 MGB Roadster
This is a 1966 MGB Roadster. It is featured in season 3 episode 4 of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” featuring Todd Barry. Check back for more.

