Dave Dawson

Drunk landscapers pray for rain

Dave Dawson
Dave Dawson
  • Save
Drunk landscapers pray for rain tbt
Download color palette

This is part of an assignment from the first typography class I ever took at community college in Cleveland, probably in 2005. I made a full book of these, one page per letter. There are some real gems, I'll try to dig up the full pdf from somewhere.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Dave Dawson
Dave Dawson

More by Dave Dawson

View profile
    • Like