The Crook-Miller Co. Logo paper lumber letterpress woodcut rebrand branding logo overprint
Sometimes clients can really surprise you in a great way! Crook-Miller does sustainable logging of Northern White Ash trees based out of Ohio. Color palette still WIP.

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
