Makies Packaging Visual

Reworking my portfolio I've revisited a packaging project from 2 years ago. Back then I was creating clunky visuals in Photoshop, it was annoying me so much I gave myself a crash course in 3D over a weekend. Ever since then I've been asked to create a lot of these types of visuals for clients. Today I thought I'd go back and apply what I know now to the project where it all began, using the exact same software. Never stop learning and challenging yourself I guess.