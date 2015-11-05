Blake Rutledge

Hurrah!

Blake Rutledge
Blake Rutledge
  • Save
Hurrah! svg web drawsvg animation motion ui gsap
Download color palette

Lil sneak peak! I got to spend several days coding up fun SVG animations for an upcoming project

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Blake Rutledge
Blake Rutledge

More by Blake Rutledge

View profile
    • Like