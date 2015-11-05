Emil Forsmann

Wanna play?

I have 2 Dribbble invites to give out.

1. Follow me on Dribbble.
2. Email your portfolio and your dribbble profile to emil.forsmann@gmail.com
3. Deadline is November 15th.
4. New players will be announced via this post and they will be drafted.

Good luck!

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
