Empty state animation

Empty states in the app shouldn't be empty. To avoid confusion we can use this situation to cheer up a user and explain why she doesn't see content.

When users of Transplant Hero app don't have meds today they see this screen. Isn't it cute? :)

Designed by awesome @Oleg Sheremet

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
