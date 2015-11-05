Abe
Moz Design Team

Mozbot Podcast Logo

Abe
Moz Design Team
Abe for Moz Design Team
  • Save
Mozbot Podcast Logo moz abe schmidt mozbot radio mozbot logo podcast
Download color palette

A logo I created for the upcoming Mozbot Radio podcast here at Moz in Seattle.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Moz Design Team
Moz Design Team

More by Moz Design Team

View profile
    • Like