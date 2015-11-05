Jeremy Kovac

Snapchat Geo-Filter

Jeremy Kovac
Jeremy Kovac
  • Save
Snapchat Geo-Filter montreal geofilter snapchat
Download color palette

Geo-filter I made for a disco themed event in Montreal.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Jeremy Kovac
Jeremy Kovac

More by Jeremy Kovac

View profile
    • Like