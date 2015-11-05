Catt Small

SenseU, redesigned

Catt Small
Catt Small
  • Save
SenseU, redesigned messaging chat neon mobile cute text-based narrative app game
Download color palette

After a summer of hard work and thinking, I completely redesigned the interface for my game, SenseU. The game still has super-bright colors, but now it's more modern and mimics the feeling of an app.

Want to learn more and see my design process? Check out http://senseugame.com

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Catt Small
Catt Small

More by Catt Small

View profile
    • Like