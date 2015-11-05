Jono

Logo Concept for Reforge

Logo Concept for Reforge maker forge logo
This was a pro bono logo concept for a new Maker Space that was not selected by the customer, but I though it was worth sharing here with he community. What do you think?

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
