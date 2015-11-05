Paul Benson

Hudson Highlands

Hudson Highlands bear mountain mountain sun pastel geometric hudson highlands cinema4d c4d illustration
Hope you enjoy this illustration! It is based on my favorite place to go hiking near NYC, the Hudson Highlands. Left is Bear Mountain, middle the Hudson River and right the Hudson Highlands. 🌲🗻⛺ Trail name = goldilocks

