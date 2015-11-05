Adé Hogue

M-

Adé Hogue
Adé Hogue
  • Save
M- vector typography lettering
Download color palette

Showing my bézier's off on this heavily-influenced M from a lettering legend.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Adé Hogue
Adé Hogue

More by Adé Hogue

View profile
    • Like