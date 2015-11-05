Jerrod Maruyama

Totoro Flowers

Totoro Flowers cuddly destruction supahcute jerrod maruyama designer con totoro
I'll have an extremely limited number of prints at Designer Con 2015 - Nov 21-22 Pasadena Convention Center. Make sure to visit the Cuddly Destruction booth (#314) and follow supahcute for updates! I'll be at the Con at some point on Sat and Sun - hope to see you there.

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
