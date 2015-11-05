pramod kabadi

Login signup animation prototype

pramod kabadi
pramod kabadi
  • Save
Login signup animation prototype mockups ui gif animation prototype interface mobile app account signup login google facebook
Download color palette

Hello,
Some animation prototype for making developers understand about the concept, I did this today for practice. Feel free to rebound this shot :)
Happy weekend !

pramod kabadi
pramod kabadi

More by pramod kabadi

View profile
    • Like