Alphabets Modulaires

Yoan Villegente
Yoan Villegente
Alphabets Modulaires relief typography papercut paper black abstract cuted blackgold mosaic gold
Creation of a Typography based on a circle grid. Each letter has been cut and glued to a gold sheet to give the effect of depth.

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
