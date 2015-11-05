Jonathan Lieberman
Operator

Product Recommendation

Jonathan Lieberman
Operator
Jonathan Lieberman for Operator
  • Save
Product Recommendation avatars design ui design ios operator messaging commerce cards
Download color palette

This is the mini-product card that sits inside a message thread on Operator. You can tap on it to view the full size images as well as the alternative images associated with the SKU.

Download Operator in the App Store - http://go.operator.com/jldbl

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Operator
Operator

More by Operator

View profile
    • Like