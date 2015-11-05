Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
kia sue

i carried a watermelon illustration

kia sue
kia sue
  • Save
i carried a watermelon illustration quote dirty dancing paper illustration handmade illustration design papercutting paper papercut
Download color palette

i carried a watermelon – illustration dedicated to the movie dirty dancing

the final work is uploaded here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/30975079/i-carried-a-watermelon

personal work 2015

kia sue
kia sue

More by kia sue

View profile
    • Like