Davo Galavotti

hScore guide

Davo Galavotti
Davo Galavotti
  • Save
hScore guide wellbin data visualization health d3 hscore
Download color palette

Working on a tour to help our users to understand a complex health visualization.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Davo Galavotti
Davo Galavotti
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Davo Galavotti

View profile
    • Like