014 - Countdown Timer

014 - Countdown Timer
014 / 100.

My wife and I have 7 days until our Hawaiian adventure is done and we're back in Wisconsin. Bittersweet but it's going to be great to be back with friends / family & HQ.

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
