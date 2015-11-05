Becca Dalke

An Afternoon at the Museum

An Afternoon at the Museum
An illustration created for a lunch and tour of the Royal Alberta Museum.

Fun fact: Mammoths thrived 30,000 to 40,000 years ago in northern Alberta.

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
