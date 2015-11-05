Aldo De La Paz

Summer

Summer flat illustration gif animation agency ad drink pool tan character guy summer
I had the chance to do so fun illustrations, character designs and animations for our agency careers experience. Check out the rest of the animations on the live site here.

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
