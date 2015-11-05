Dolly Drawings - Always, Always

Inspired by the album art for Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner's 1969 duet album "Always, Always," created out of cut paper pieces.

Personal project in which I attempt to illustration Dolly Parton's entire discography in chronological order (in as many different styles as possible) before her 70th birthday in January.

See more at Dolly Drawings website:

http://dollydrawings.com/