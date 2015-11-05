Katherine Killeffer

Dolly Drawings - Always, Always

Katherine Killeffer
Katherine Killeffer
  • Save
Dolly Drawings - Always, Always celebrity portrait 1960s guitar dolly parton music country pointillism stippling sketch drawing illustration
Download color palette

Inspired by the album art for Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner's 1969 duet album "Always, Always," created out of cut paper pieces.

Personal project in which I attempt to illustration Dolly Parton's entire discography in chronological order (in as many different styles as possible) before her 70th birthday in January.

See more at Dolly Drawings website:
http://dollydrawings.com/

Katherine Killeffer
Katherine Killeffer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Katherine Killeffer

View profile
    • Like