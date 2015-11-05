Rafael Polutta

Email Receipt – Daily UI #017

Rafael Polutta
Rafael Polutta
  • Save
Email Receipt – Daily UI #017 app store tweetbot twitter apple receipt email 017 dailyui
Download color palette

An email should always be legible and as little design as possible.

#dailyui #day017

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Rafael Polutta
Rafael Polutta

More by Rafael Polutta

View profile
    • Like