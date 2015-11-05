Jeremy Slagle

Bike the CBUS tee shirt

Jeremy Slagle
Jeremy Slagle
Hire Me
  • Save
Bike the CBUS tee shirt crest badge gold yellow ohio columbus time custom vintage
Download color palette

Shirt art for Yay Bikes' Annual Bike the CBUS ride.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Jeremy Slagle
Jeremy Slagle
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jeremy Slagle

View profile
    • Like