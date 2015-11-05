Katherine Killeffer

Brand Illustration for Beauty Industry Client

Katherine Killeffer
Katherine Killeffer
Part of a line art vector illustration for use on packaging and website for a new hair care client with a disruptive product.

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Katherine Killeffer
Katherine Killeffer
