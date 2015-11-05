🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I had the chance to do so fun illustrations, character designs and animations for our agency careers experience. Check out the rest of the animations on the live site here.
