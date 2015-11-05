Aldo De La Paz

Party

Party game design illustration flat animated gif characters party
I had the chance to do so fun illustrations, character designs and animations for our agency careers experience. Check out the rest of the animations on the live site here.

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
