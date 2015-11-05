Katherine Killeffer

VICE Broadly Editorial Illustration

Katherine Killeffer
Katherine Killeffer
  • Save
VICE Broadly Editorial Illustration blue glasses eye portrait woman blonde mirror alice in wonderland illustration editorial line art vector
Download color palette

Editorial illustration for VICE media channel Broadly, which focuses on women and their experiences.

The author, dressed as Alice, looks into a mirror as one of a few tactics to try and get her neurological disorder (Alice in Wonderland Syndrome) under control. Read the full article about this little known disease below.

https://broadly.vice.com/en_us/article/my-legs-are-growing-living-with-alice-in-wonderland-syndrome

Katherine Killeffer
Katherine Killeffer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Katherine Killeffer

View profile
    • Like