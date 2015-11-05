VICE Broadly Editorial Illustration

Editorial illustration for VICE media channel Broadly, which focuses on women and their experiences.

The author, dressed as Alice, looks into a mirror as one of a few tactics to try and get her neurological disorder (Alice in Wonderland Syndrome) under control. Read the full article about this little known disease below.

https://broadly.vice.com/en_us/article/my-legs-are-growing-living-with-alice-in-wonderland-syndrome