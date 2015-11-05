Haley Elder

Cheery News Mock

Cheery News Mock development front end dev website web
Oh I almost forgot to share! A web design/dev project I finished a while ago, mocked up the Google News site and inputting happier news since I have found the media has been spreading some dismal info around that time.

check it out here! // http://haleyelder.com/udemy/css/cheery-google-news/

comments, suggestions, bug fixes welcome!

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
