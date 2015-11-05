Ryan Putnam
Operator

Operator Onboarding

Ryan Putnam
Operator
Ryan Putnam for Operator
  • Save
Operator Onboarding texture pattern food avatar icons illustration vector
Download color palette

Here are some of the onboarding screens for the Operator app.

Operator logo still 2x
Rebound of
Operator Logo
By Ryan Putnam
View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Operator
Operator
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Operator

View profile
    • Like