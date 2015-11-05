Weather The Norm

Kidshoes.com Box Concept

Weather The Norm
Weather The Norm
  • Save
Kidshoes.com Box Concept design box shoebox packaging type shoelace typography shoes lettering logo
Download color palette

Here it is cropped on the shoebox.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Weather The Norm
Weather The Norm
We help brands s͟t͟a͟n͟d͟ o͟u͟t through kick-ass design.

More by Weather The Norm

View profile
    • Like