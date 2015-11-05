Justin Mezzell

Lucidworks - Illustrative Identity

I worked with amazing team at Lucidworks to develop an illustrative identity. These are just a few of the pieces we cooked up together.

Art Direction: Francis Lukesh

You can check it out on their new site!

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
