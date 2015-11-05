Ryan Duffy

Pop up (Animated)

Ryan Duffy
Ryan Duffy
  • Save
Pop up (Animated) animated after effects day 016 register pop up 016 product card experience interface dailyui ux ui challenge
Download color palette

Day 016 / 100 "Pop up (Animated)" DailyUI

Here is a product card pop for a Canon's website. Let me know what you think!

Original concept by Niclas Ernst.

Twitter | Behance | YouTube | Instagram | LinkedIn

Ffdedc86a9f6bdb874659a073b8a8e89
Rebound of
Pop Up
By Niclas Ernst
Ryan Duffy
Ryan Duffy

More by Ryan Duffy

View profile
    • Like