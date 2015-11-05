Jack Sabbath

Wanderlust Flipbook

Jack Sabbath
Jack Sabbath
  • Save
Wanderlust Flipbook hubpsot wanderlust meetup yoyo dribbble flipbook gif analog playoff
Download color palette

Dribbble Analog playoff at the HubSpot meetup in Boston with @Dan Cederholm and @Rich Thornett

I created a flipbook animation in 1 hour on the theme "Wanderlust"

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Jack Sabbath
Jack Sabbath
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jack Sabbath

View profile
    • Like