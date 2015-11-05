Nichlas Wærnes Andersen

Annual Report 2011 illustration

Nichlas Wærnes Andersen
Nichlas Wærnes Andersen
Hire Me
  • Save
Annual Report 2011 illustration annual report water bubbles numbers lettering typography bw illustration tbt 2011
Annual Report 2011 illustration annual report water bubbles numbers lettering typography bw illustration tbt 2011
Download color palette
  1. 2011_dribbble_800.png
  2. 2011_dribbble_1280.png

#tbt to one of the main illustrations I did for a annual report in 2012.

Make sure you check out the full version attached and hit L if you like it :)

Nichlas Wærnes Andersen
Nichlas Wærnes Andersen
@raycastapp
Hire Me

More by Nichlas Wærnes Andersen

View profile
    • Like