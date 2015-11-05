Ortiz

Tiles

Ortiz
Ortiz
  • Save
Tiles vector tiles
Download color palette

I've recently found some pictures of the house where I grew up. It had amazing tiled floors and hand-painted ceilings. The place is now a ruin, so I decided to draw the elements that bring so many memories.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Ortiz
Ortiz
Like