Ryan Putnam
Operator

Operator Logo

Ryan Putnam
Operator
Ryan Putnam for Operator
  • Save
Operator Logo illustration messaging chat ios iphone app icon vector logo
Download color palette

I've been working with the fine folks over at Operator for a while and today the iOS app is available in the App Store!

In this shot you can see we tweaked the original logo a little bit. The original logo didn't work well at various sizes and looked a little dainty in the iOS app icon so we added a beefier stroke and adjusted the "nose".

View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Operator
Operator
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Operator

View profile
    • Like