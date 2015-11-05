Operator Logo

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I've been working with the fine folks over at Operator for a while and today the iOS app is available in the App Store!
In this shot you can see we tweaked the original logo a little bit. The original logo didn't work well at various sizes and looked a little dainty in the iOS app icon so we added a beefier stroke and adjusted the "nose".