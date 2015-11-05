Cameron Sandage

Afterhours Poster Show

Hey Y'all,

Anyone in Austin should come check out the Austin Dribbble Meetup happening tonight at LewisCarnegie Nov. 5th at 5:30pm. And check out the awesome Afterhours Poster Show, currently selling limited edition prints by 30 artist with a portion of the proceeds going to The Capital Area Food Bank of Austin.

https://nvite.com/ATXdribbble/ecdf

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
