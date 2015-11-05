🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Y'all,
Anyone in Austin should come check out the Austin Dribbble Meetup happening tonight at LewisCarnegie Nov. 5th at 5:30pm. And check out the awesome Afterhours Poster Show, currently selling limited edition prints by 30 artist with a portion of the proceeds going to The Capital Area Food Bank of Austin.
https://nvite.com/ATXdribbble/ecdf