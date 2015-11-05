Jean François Porchez

Parisian Caslon Fatface

Jean François Porchez
Jean François Porchez
  • Save
Parisian Caslon Fatface typeface typography optical size high contrast zecraft fatface caslon
Download color palette

In June I worked on a sort of Caslon featuring optical sizes. Yesterday I did the Fatface version (here just an extract). So 70s! Should I have to finish it?

D9256da86b54da2bf3a913779d0fdc20
Rebound of
Parisian Caslon
By Jean François Porchez
View all tags
Posted on Nov 5, 2015
Jean François Porchez
Jean François Porchez

More by Jean François Porchez

View profile
    • Like