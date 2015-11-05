Gaspard Macelin
Day 2 - Signature - Etudes for Arsty Feed

HI,
Signature uses AI to help you design your website based on the content you are creating on social medias.
Finding the right combinaison of Header, Content and Post to sublime your text, photos, videos, songs, etc…
Your content drives everything.

To illustrate the potential of Signature, for the next 7 days we are going to release one etude per day of a possible website structure;
7 days, 1 free new UI Kit per day : Sketch + PSD.

http://signature.ai/

Posted on Nov 5, 2015
